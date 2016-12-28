Mobile
Former ‘Survivor’ contestant gets prison term for child porn

Michael Skupin asked for mercy from the judge and said he’s ‘deeply sorry’

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, former reality TV contestant Michael Skupin, left, appears with his attorney, Steve Lynch, in court in Clarkston, Mich. Skupin, a former contestant of the CBS TV show "Survivor" was sentenced to at least a year in prison for possessing child pornography Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News via AP File)
Tabloid
 

A former contestant of the CBS TV show Survivor has been sentenced to at least a year in prison for possessing child pornography.

Michael Skupin appeared on Tuesday in Oakland County court in suburban Detroit. He asked for mercy from the judge and said he’s “deeply sorry.” But Skupin denied downloading the photos on his laptop.

In a separate case, he was placed on probation and ordered to pay $31,800 (Dh116,766) to victims of a financial scheme. During that investigation, authorities found child porn on Skupin’s laptop. He was convicted in November.

Skupin will be eligible for parole after a year. The longest he can be kept in prison is four years.

In 2001, Skupin had to be evacuated from the Survivor II: The Australian Outback after falling into a campfire, but he returned for Survivor: Philippines in 2012. 

