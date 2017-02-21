Mobile
‘Fashion Star’ season 2 to return on March 1

Arabic version of reality show on Dubai One is entirely produced in the UAE

Image Credit: Supplied
From left: Sarah Al Jarman, the Dubai One channel manager with 'Fashion Star' mentors Reem Acra, Ramzi Tabiat, Leila Ben Khalifa (presenter) and Hanaa Ben Abdesslem.
Tabloid
 

Dubai-produced reality show Fashion Star will return to Dubai One for a second season on March 1 with renowned designer Reem Acra as one of the mentors.

The show is an Arabic version of an established show in the US, and will see 12 designers from across the Middle East compete in tasks. One winner will walk away with a Dh300,000 prize with an additional Dh450,000 budget to build and sell a collection on fashion site Namshi.com.

Acra will be joined by her co-mentors from the first season: fashion model Hanaa Bin Abdesslem; and Ramzi Tabiat, creative director for the retail brand Al Ostoura, as well as television host Leila Bin Khalifa.

“I hope the show will remain successful in attracting the relevant audience attention and encourage the youth to demonstrate new ideas and modern designs,” Acra, who is also a members of the Dubai Design and Fashion Council, said in a statement.

The show, in Arabic but with English subtitles, will air every Wednesday at 10pm UAE time, with repeats every Friday at 1.30pm and every Saturday at 9pm. The show will also be aired on Dubai TV every Friday at 10.30pm.

