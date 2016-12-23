Mobile
Disney TV to make series for Snapchat

The production company will produce original shows for the photo-sharing and mobile service, starting with ‘Watch Party: The Bachelor’ that goes up January 3

Image Credit: AFP
A logo of Snapchat at the front entrance of headquarters of Snapchat in Venice, California. Disney-ABC series will have three to five minutes long episodes and will be available for 24 hours on Snapchat.
Tabloid
 

Disney’s television arm will produce several original shows for Snapchat photo-sharing and mobile service starting with Watch Party: The Bachelor show from January 3, 2017.

According to a report in the Variety on Wednesday, the episodes are expected to be three to five minutes long and will be available for 24 hours on Snapchat.

Users can watch the series in the Snapchat Discover section and the season finale will be produced as a Snapchat Live Story.

“We have been exploring ways to tell stories on mobile, and Snapchat was a very exciting canvas for us to work on,” said John Frelinghuysen, executive vice president of digital media strategy and business development for Disney-ABC TV.

It is expected that over the next few months, Disney-ABC TV will produce more shows on Snapchat.

The deal entails that Disney-ABC will produce and sell advertising packages incorporating Snapchat’s 10-second full screen video ads.

“Snapchat inventory may be sold in a bundle with linear TV ad buys, or separately to digital-only sponsors,” added Frelinghuysen.

Earlier, Disney’s subsidary, ABC had tied up with the Snapchat to curate Live Stories around its broadcast of the Academy Awards this February.

“Disney-ABC have rewritten the rules for how to develop daring, fun and adventurous series for TV, mastering formats ranging from scripted to reality and from drama to comedy,” said Nick Bell, Snap Inc.’s VP of content.

