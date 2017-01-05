Mobile
‘Dil Hai Hindustani’ reality show is an international effort

International artists will perform Bollywood numbers

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

With contestants from Russia, Brunei, New York, Rajasthan, Punjab and more giving solo, duet or group performances, singing reality TV show Dil Hai Hindustani has something unique to offer, says singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani.

To be co-judged by Ravjiani, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Shalmali Kholgade and rapper Badshah, the show will premiere on Star Plus on Saturday.

“There are people from Russia, Brunei, New York, Rajasthan, Punjab. So, it will be a mix of people hailing from different places. You will get to see solo performances, bands, duets, choirs, hip-hop and rap stars. You will get to hear something unique, see something different.

“Middle-aged people around 50-55 will also perform. It is a unique show,” Ravjiani said.

The international talent has been chosen by a “team that travelled around”.

“Some talents are already a sensation on platforms like YouTube. They might have a following in millions. One feels very proud of one’s country when people from outside India come and sing Bollywood songs,” said Ravjiani, who is one-half of the famous composer duo Vishal-Shekhar.

