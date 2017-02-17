‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’ acquired by HBO

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’ acquired by HBO

The Francis Whately documentary will showcase rare archival images, recordings from the albums’ studio sessions and interviews with a number of the singer’s closest late-in-life collaborators

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

HBO has acquired the rights to the forthcoming documentary David Bowie: The Last Five Years.

The film, directed and produced by Francis Whately, follows the late Bowie through the recording of his final two albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, and the stage musical Lazarus.

Blackstar, which was released two days before his death in January 2016, won five Grammys this year, including rock performance, alternative music album and rock song.

The documentary will showcase rare archival Bowie images, recordings from the albums’ studio sessions and interviews with a number of Bowie’s closest late-in-life collaborators, including longtime producer Tony Visconti.

“Looking at Bowie’s extraordinary creativity during the last five years of his life has allowed me to reexamine his life’s work and move beyond the simplistic view that his career was simply predicated on change,” Whately said in a statement from HBO.

More from Television

tags from this story

Grammys
follow this tag on MGNGrammys

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

tags

Grammys
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Television

Abrams and Hulu to explore King’s ‘Castle Rock’

Leisure Gallery

Comic Con festival in Saudi Arabia

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower