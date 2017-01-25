Arab comedians to shine on Comedy Central
The first stand-up comedy production in the GCC, which was produced and recorded in Dubai earlier this week, will premiere on pay TV network OSN on February 5.
Comedy Central Presents, which was shot in the nightlife venue Stereo Arcade, will feature 30 comedians from the Arab world, performing in both English and Arabic.
The group will include professionals and novices, who target their humour at a global and regional audience.
Emirati comedian Ali Al Sayed and Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer will present the show, which will also feature Talal Al Shaikhi, Yaser Bakr, and Wissam Kamal.
Ten half-hour episodes, which will each feature three artists, will air exclusively on Comedy Central HD, which is found on OSN channel 207.