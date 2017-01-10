Mobile
Alicia Keys, John Legend to host ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Singers will be part of a succession of hosts in the spin-off of the hit segment to be released on Apple Music

  • Musician Alicia Keys attends the 9th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball in New York City.Image Credit: Getty Images
  • Recording artist John Legend poses in the press room at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.Image Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

James Corden presides over his late-night show’s Carpool Karaoke segment, but the series spin-off will have a succession of hosts.

Celebrity pairs including Alicia Keys and John Legend, Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, and Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler will be featured on the 16-episode series to be released weekly on Apple Music. A debut date has yet to be announced.

Corden, who will appear with Will Smith on one episode, said he was proud The Late Late Show has created a segment that works so well it will stand on its own. Make that two bits: A project based on his Drop the Mic rap battle segment is set for TBS this year.

“I’m incredibly proud we have a late-night talk show that 18 months ago a majority of the room were going, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’” Corden told a meeting Monday of the Television Critics Association.

The British Corden was a US TV newcomer when he took over as host of CBS’ Late Late Show in 2015, but he’d already won a 2012 Tony Award for Broadway’s One Man, Two Guvnors.

His karaoke segments, in which Corden drives while a pop-star passenger joins him in song, has become a viral sensation. Does he have advice to those who will take the wheel for the new series?

“This is only a waste of time if you don’t enjoy it,” he said. “That enjoyment, that joy, that sort of unbridled freedom of singing in a car, is the glue that holds it all together.”

Driving and singing aren’t an issue, he said: The rule is head in a straight line.

“I’d rather do it here than in London. That’s much harder,” Corden said. 

