Aashif Shaikh not satisfied with Indian shows

Mumbai: Actor Aashif Sheikh during the 16th Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2016 in Mumbai on Nov 13, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

TV actor, who has worked in the Indian entertainment industry for more than three decades, says TV shows in the country are lacking in substance.

“I am not very satisfied with the type of content that we see on Indian television because eventually it comes [to] the saas-bahu [mother-in-law and daughter-in-law] sagas... In my career I have never done those type of shows. I have only done comedy. In Bhabhi Ji we all get equal time to perform,” Shaikh said.

Shaikh was referring to the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, where he plays the character Vibhuti.

“Today we get to see a lot of new content. But it all depends on demand and supply. Still there are shows [that] might not have good content, but they are getting high [ratings]. If our audience will show involvement, then only we can show them [new things],” he said.

Talking about his TV show, he said: “Working in Bhabhi Ji is like a dream run because we never thought that this show is going to be such a huge hit. It’s one of the good things I have done in my career. I get to play a lot of varied roles through this show. I am enjoying it.

Shaikh said his character keeps getting more interesting as the show progresses.

“What happens is that a writer gives us a dummy of a character and then we fill colours in it. Every time you play the character, you raise the bar. That’s the fun working in television. You can’t do this in films. In TV you get to add variety to your roles,” he said.

Asked about his upcoming projects, Shaikh said: “I get a lot of film offers. Recently I got a foreign film offer. If I am getting offers because of Bhabhi Ji, then I can’t leave this show and start working on something else. Until Bhabhi Ji is done, I won’t accept any offers. We don’t get time.”