‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ film review: Strictly for fans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ film review: Strictly for fans

While Deepika Padukone makes an impressive entry into the plot, Ruby Rose playing a hard-nosed sharp shooter and Nina Dobrev as fast-talking computer nerd bring far more zing to the table

Tabloid
 

D.J. Caruso, let’s call him DJ for fun, is a man with a mission. Mission ‘Impassable’. Treading tricky territory where the writing team’s slow drip of creativity seeps into the film’s aggressive action rendering it ineffectual, xXx is strictly for fans of Diesel.

They get their money’s worth in his introductory sequence where playing the do-gooder in a Spanish town he steals electrical equipment from on top of a transformer, surf-boards his way through the roads at full speed and reaches just in time to plug in the community television for a football game for the kids.

Awww!

Diesel’s opening antics tell us what we knew all along — him playing Xander Cage is all for fun. Director DJ turns up the fun to a point where the attacks that Cage and his motley team counter appear to be little more than video games. These games include a relentlessly orgasmic background score that reminds us to not take the film’s heroics seriously.

There is an impressively staged shoot-out during a global summit against terrorism when a skilled marauder crashes through the glass to disrupt the goings-on. DJ knows how turn up the volume. But he doesn’t know how to control the pitch so that the shindig often gets a shrill in tone.

Diesel saving the world is a kind of doped-out take on what Tom Cruise and James Bond do on one of their less meaningful days of countering catastrophe. The arch-villains trying to destroy the world in xXx are a bit of a joke. At one point a CIA agent is uncovered as a nuke-planting terrorist. Within minutes, he is swiftly disposed of by Diesel and his team. Momentum be damned.

That brings me to Deepika Padukone. Is she or is she not well represented in her first global appearance? The answer to that is not easy. While she makes an impressive entry into the plot, slipping stealthily through an automatic door before it closes on her (some symbolism in that?) the rest of her role does not allow her the same feline grace. Two others of her female co-stars — Ruby Rose playing a hard-nosed sharp shooter and Nina Dobrev as fast-talking computer nerd — bring far more zing to the table.

And zing, let me tell you, is the thing in xXx. This is a film that beseeches you to set aside all your notions of heroism. Saving the world would have never looked more fun to do had this film managed to preserve a kind of tongue-in-cheek goofiness that made Deadpool so deadly in its impact.

In xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage I got the feeling that everyone was trying to be sassy and cool, and not quite getting there. The opening in a restaurant has the routinely reliable Samuel L. Jackson trying to convince a young sportsman to join the xXx team. Now, this is supposed to be an outrageously funny sequence meant to lull our senses into a state of heightened submission for the big bang that follows. However, there are many a slips between the corpse and their leaps. The poorly written dialogues and the build-up of sequence from bathos to bang is tragically shaky and uncertain.

Throughout the film, the actors are thrown to their own devices while the writers and the director think of bigger better ways to fill up the screen with mayhem. While some of the actors come off pretty well considering the anorexia nervosa that grips the plot, Padukone doesn’t make it. And Toni Collette playing what looks like a send-off on Judi Dench’s M is risibly androgynous in her attitude, dress and speech. She typifies the film’s neither-here-nor-there attitude.

The action is first-rate, though. The fight-stunt on the flyover and the highway is so commanding that we almost wish the rest of the film would remain the same. Alas, it is downhill all the way, so much so that when the hijinks suddenly end we find ourselves asking, “Is this it?”

In the finale, a pivotal character watches a prayer-meet for his own death. I somehow felt the other characters doing the same all through. This franchise is actually dead. It is neither funny nor portentous. It’s just a whole lot of skilfully executed spectacle looking for a reason to be loved by an audience that doesn’t want to go away disappointed.

Even cinematographer Russell Carpenter, who did such a brilliant job recently in Parched, cannot seem to make sense of the skimpy resources at his disposal. It’s like trying to fit Padukone’s never-ending legs into AbRam Khan’s new treehouse.

Nonetheless if you are willing to go with the furious flow of mindless mojo, you won’t find it hard to enjoy the film.

 

Don’t miss it!

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage releases in the UAE on January 19.

More from Movies

More from Reviews

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGNDeepika Padukone
Tom Cruise
follow this tag on MGNTom Cruise

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesReviews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGN
Tom Cruise
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Reviews

‘OK Jaanu’ film review: Cliched and repetitive

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access