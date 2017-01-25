Mobile
'Raees' film review: Shah Rukh is in fine form

Raees

Crime
GN Rating

  • Language:  

    Hindi

  • Run Time:  

    155 mins

  • Director:  

    Rahul Dholakia

  • Rating:  

    15

  • Cast:  

    Mahira Khan
    Shah Rukh Khan
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Rate this Movie

What’s so dignified about selling spurious liquor, you ask? Well, the bootlegger that is played by the charismatic Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will give you his warped analogy that every trade has its own dignity.

When a young Raees should be in school studying geography, his mind is at work on how to be a mean and effective liquor mule.

So impressed was his first boss (Atul Kulkarni) at the boy’s enthusiasm to join the illicit business, that the pint-sized Raees is described as someone with the smarts of a trader, but the fearlessness of a warrior.

So does it work? Yes, in parts, but not in totality.

While it’s entertaining to watch the rakish Raees build an empire around bootlegging in a dry state in India, the experience is diluted because the superstar in Khan seems to emerge at the oddest of intervals. His propensity to let the character take a backseat and push the agenda of a noble hero with a golden heart is jarring and misplaced.

Why does Raees have an intense need to appeal to the masses? That Messiah complex in him seems planted.

The first half moves at a rapid pace as we get introduced to Raees’ world and his growing business empire. His joy is disrupted when an ethical police officer, played by a natty Nawazuddin Siddiqui, swears to destroy his happiness and freedom. Their verbal duels and veiled threats to each other are a treat to watch. It’s an ode to bombastic dialogues, but it’s still gleeful to witness.

On the acting front, Khan and Siddiqui are in fine form. Raees is a troubled character and Khan brings the mix of good and evil in him beautifully. Barring the scene in which he breaks down after realising he has made a life-altering error, his studied histrionics were kept sealed throughout the film. But brace yourself for a lot of bravado. The songs, although pictured beautifully, destroy the grittiness of the circumstances. He’s an uncouth businessman, but in the songs he’s one suave dreamboat.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is impressive in her first Hindi film. The seasoned actress, who plays the love of his life, has a commanding screen presence. She’s his sturdy support, but you often wonder why she never questions his shady dealings.

While the film is engaging, what lets it down are some of the contrived and ridiculous twists in the second half. But the climax packs a punch and that misgiving — ‘where is this film going?’ — is erased.

Give this film a shot. While it doesn’t make you pop the bubbly, it does have some fizz and sparkle to keep you satiated.

 

Don’t miss it!

Raees is now showing in the UAE.

