Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

‘Passengers’ movie review: A shallow attempt at space romance

The combined star power of Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence can’t make this flawed, disturbingly executed film stick

Tabloid
 

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence collectively have enough good looks, charm and wit, that if distributed between 10 people could turn them all into superstars.

But the actors just couldn’t make it work for them in Morten Tyldum’s disastrous Passengers.

Jim Preston (Pratt) wakes up from cryogenic sleep to find himself alone on the Avalon, a commercial space liner that’s carrying 500 people to a new planet that these humans will now colonise (Homestead-II). An equipment malfunction has woken him up 90 years early, and he’s now doomed to live out the rest of his life surrounded by gorgeous bars, infinity pools, futuristic entertainment options (including electronic basketball courts and DDR stages) but not a single human companion to spend time with.

The several montages that show him over the next year coming to terms with his loneliness — equal parts uninhibited fun (when he figures out he has unlimited access to just about every luxury on the carrier) and equal parts dreadful (a scene where he hugs an empty spacesuit for comfort is especially touching) — make up some of the best scenes of the film. His only friend on Avalon is an android bartender (Michael Sheen) and the camaraderie between the two still makes for a better love story than watching Pratt and Lawrence awkwardly (the bad kind of awkward) fall for each other.

What follows is not a spoiler, but a warning (DON’T WATCH THIS FILM!). Jim, having lost his mind and hope, doesn’t want to live the rest of his life all by himself on a vast airship, while the rest of the passengers get to wake up on a new planet in the pink of health. So, one fine evening, in a drunken stupor, Jim decides to wake Aurora Lane (Lawrence), a beautiful writer whom he’s been obsessing over as he creepily watches her sleep every day. This, obviously, is Aurora’s death sentence. She’ll die on the ship, just like Jim, but at least Jim doesn’t have to die alone, right? He also doesn’t tell her that he woke her up and lets her believe that her fate was sealed by technical malfunctions.

You’d think that a movie with such a disturbing premise would do its best to get the rest of the stuff right. Or at least commit to being creepy — run with it, make it yours. There were a number of opportunities to turn this film into a very convincing thriller that could truly reveal the nature of man — ineffective without company, hugely flawed and set up for failure from the beginning. But the filmmakers decided to go for a feel-good romantic film, but with no good feels whatsoever.

Lawrence couldn’t for the life of her pull off the intellectual writer convincingly. Throughout the film, her affable nature, sense of humour and zest for life seem forced and crude. And while we watched Pratt go through various physical transformations over the course of his first year alone on the airship, Lawrence always looks like she’s ready to go party. Her hair alone looks like three different people have been tending to it every day.

The film also hires two enormously talented actors, Lawrence Fishburne and Andy Garcia, and wastes them. Especially Garcia, who shows up for all of two seconds (this is not an exaggeration). The makers could have cast complete unknowns and the film wouldn’t have suffered.

If you still insist on watching this film, at least wait for it to come to television.

 

Language:

English

 

Run Time:

125 minutes

 

Director:

Morten Tyldum

 

Rating:

PG15

 

Cast:

Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Lawrence Fishburne

 

GN Rating out of 5 stars:

1/5

More from Movies

More from Reviews

tags from this story

Jennifer Lawrence
follow this tag on MGNJennifer Lawrence

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesReviews

tags

Jennifer Lawrence
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Reviews

‘Dangal’: Sturdy script, riveting performances

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video