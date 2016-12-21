‘Passengers’ movie review: A shallow attempt at space romance

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence collectively have enough good looks, charm and wit, that if distributed between 10 people could turn them all into superstars.

But the actors just couldn’t make it work for them in Morten Tyldum’s disastrous Passengers.

Jim Preston (Pratt) wakes up from cryogenic sleep to find himself alone on the Avalon, a commercial space liner that’s carrying 500 people to a new planet that these humans will now colonise (Homestead-II). An equipment malfunction has woken him up 90 years early, and he’s now doomed to live out the rest of his life surrounded by gorgeous bars, infinity pools, futuristic entertainment options (including electronic basketball courts and DDR stages) but not a single human companion to spend time with.

The several montages that show him over the next year coming to terms with his loneliness — equal parts uninhibited fun (when he figures out he has unlimited access to just about every luxury on the carrier) and equal parts dreadful (a scene where he hugs an empty spacesuit for comfort is especially touching) — make up some of the best scenes of the film. His only friend on Avalon is an android bartender (Michael Sheen) and the camaraderie between the two still makes for a better love story than watching Pratt and Lawrence awkwardly (the bad kind of awkward) fall for each other.

What follows is not a spoiler, but a warning (DON’T WATCH THIS FILM!). Jim, having lost his mind and hope, doesn’t want to live the rest of his life all by himself on a vast airship, while the rest of the passengers get to wake up on a new planet in the pink of health. So, one fine evening, in a drunken stupor, Jim decides to wake Aurora Lane (Lawrence), a beautiful writer whom he’s been obsessing over as he creepily watches her sleep every day. This, obviously, is Aurora’s death sentence. She’ll die on the ship, just like Jim, but at least Jim doesn’t have to die alone, right? He also doesn’t tell her that he woke her up and lets her believe that her fate was sealed by technical malfunctions.

You’d think that a movie with such a disturbing premise would do its best to get the rest of the stuff right. Or at least commit to being creepy — run with it, make it yours. There were a number of opportunities to turn this film into a very convincing thriller that could truly reveal the nature of man — ineffective without company, hugely flawed and set up for failure from the beginning. But the filmmakers decided to go for a feel-good romantic film, but with no good feels whatsoever.

Lawrence couldn’t for the life of her pull off the intellectual writer convincingly. Throughout the film, her affable nature, sense of humour and zest for life seem forced and crude. And while we watched Pratt go through various physical transformations over the course of his first year alone on the airship, Lawrence always looks like she’s ready to go party. Her hair alone looks like three different people have been tending to it every day.

The film also hires two enormously talented actors, Lawrence Fishburne and Andy Garcia, and wastes them. Especially Garcia, who shows up for all of two seconds (this is not an exaggeration). The makers could have cast complete unknowns and the film wouldn’t have suffered.

If you still insist on watching this film, at least wait for it to come to television.

Language:

English

Run Time:

125 minutes

Director:

Morten Tyldum

Rating:

PG15

Cast:

Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Lawrence Fishburne

GN Rating out of 5 stars:

1/5