‘OK Jaanu’ film review: Cliched and repetitive

Despite good performances, Shaad Ali’s directorial and Mani Ratnam’s love story fail to keep the viewer spellbound

Tabloid
 

Shaad Ali’s directorial OK Jaanu is a sweet love story. But of the saccharine kind.

It’s disappointing to see a man of Mani Ratnam’s calibre pen a story that loses its plot as it keeps presenting the same thing over and over again in slightly different settings. Yes, we get that Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Tara (Shraddha Kapoor) are discovering their feelings for each other and the song and dance in the rain is all necessary. But Ali could have easily established that in three scenes rather than using the entire first half of the film — and then carrying on the humdrum after the interval. Moreover, Kapur and Kapoor are nothing like the ardent lovers from Aashiqui 2. The spark we witnessed between the actors in the other film seems to have been doused by the rain in this one.

With strong ambitions and the decision not to marry, Adi and Tara decide to live together before heading off on different paths. A good concept but never really fleshed out. Also, what could be more cliched than them deciding to do the “right thing” at the end? This however doesn’t mean that Kapur and Kapoor lack acting skills, each have portrayed their part well.

What was more interesting was the love story of Gopi Shrivastav (Naseeruddin Shah) and Charulata (Leela Samson), the elderly couple who rent out a room to Adi and Tara. I wish the writer had focused a little more on this couple, maybe taken us into the past and shown us how their love blossomed, but the tale was dismissed with a couple of dialogues. Also, the mundanity of the movie continues as all we see is Gopi taking care of his wife while she deteriorates due to Alzheimer’s. Shah on Tuesday told Gulf News tabloid! he was focusing less on films and doing “shorter roles”. I hope he reconsiders soon in case the roles he’s taking on are like this one — a waste of his talent.

As for the music by A.R. Rahman, the upbeat remix of the iconic Humma and Kaara Fankaara, and the lilting Saajan Aayo Re and Enna Sona are redeeming to some extent. But then not quite enough to make you sit through two hours and fifteen minutes.

Keep this one for the television premiere.

 

Out now

Film: OK Jaanu

Language: Hindi

Run Time: 135 mins

Director: Shaad Ali

Rating: PG 15

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson

Stars: 1.5 out of 5

 

