‘Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol’ film review: Love rediscovered

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol

The combination that rocked in Drishyam is back.

Mohanlal and Meena pair up once again as man and wife in Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol. This family drama — a cocktail of humour, love, and emotion — wins with a simple and sincere story.

Ullahannan (Mohanlal), working as a panchayat secretary in a small town, does not have much going on in his life. In the daytime, he is lost among his office files and the only thing he looks forward to when he goes back home is a nightcap with his four friends on the terrace. Annyamma (Meena), his wife, doesn’t really matter to him. They have two children, a school-going son, Jerry (Sanoop Santhosh), and a teenage daughter, Jini (Aima Rosmy Sebastian).

Ullahannan’s take on life changes after he runs into an old lover, Indulekha (Asha Sharath), at a college reunion. When she chides him for losing his zest for life, Ullahanan, further goaded by his friend Venukuttan (Anoop Menon), is determined to find a spark in his love life. He begins to enjoy long chats on the phone with women.

Does Ullahannan find the missing spark when Julie (Neha Saxena), a young attractive woman, approaches him with a request for a license to open a beauty parlour?

Sindhuraj’s story is something many Indian women will connect with. It is good to see Mohanlal back in form and his on-screen chemistry with Meena. The first half is fun and you can’t help laughing aloud. Supporting actors Santhosh and Aima Rosmy Sebastian put in a splendid performance. Sharath in the brief space that she occupies leaves quite an impression. Srinda Ashab as Venukuttan’s wife is another talented actress.

With Ullahannan’s transformation and the story’s other track, the film discusses on what is the right way to handle an adolescent child falling in love. Annyamma wonders whether she is to be blamed for her child’s actions, while Ullahannan believes in trusting his daughter.

Watch Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol, the story of every home.

Don’t miss it

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol releases in the UAE on February 16.