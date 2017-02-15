‘Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol’ film review: Love rediscovered

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol’ film review: Love rediscovered

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol

Comedy
GN Rating

  • Language:  

    Malayalam

  • Run Time:  

    165 mins

  • Director:  

    Jibu Jacob

  • Rating:  

    PG 15

  • Cast:  

    Mohan Lal
    Meena
    Anoop Menon
    Nedumudi Venu
    Suraj Venjaramoodu
+ Add to My Gulf News

Rate this Movie

The combination that rocked in Drishyam is back.

Mohanlal and Meena pair up once again as man and wife in Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol. This family drama — a cocktail of humour, love, and emotion — wins with a simple and sincere story.

Ullahannan (Mohanlal), working as a panchayat secretary in a small town, does not have much going on in his life. In the daytime, he is lost among his office files and the only thing he looks forward to when he goes back home is a nightcap with his four friends on the terrace. Annyamma (Meena), his wife, doesn’t really matter to him. They have two children, a school-going son, Jerry (Sanoop Santhosh), and a teenage daughter, Jini (Aima Rosmy Sebastian).

Ullahannan’s take on life changes after he runs into an old lover, Indulekha (Asha Sharath), at a college reunion. When she chides him for losing his zest for life, Ullahanan, further goaded by his friend Venukuttan (Anoop Menon), is determined to find a spark in his love life. He begins to enjoy long chats on the phone with women.

Does Ullahannan find the missing spark when Julie (Neha Saxena), a young attractive woman, approaches him with a request for a license to open a beauty parlour?

Sindhuraj’s story is something many Indian women will connect with. It is good to see Mohanlal back in form and his on-screen chemistry with Meena. The first half is fun and you can’t help laughing aloud. Supporting actors Santhosh and Aima Rosmy Sebastian put in a splendid performance. Sharath in the brief space that she occupies leaves quite an impression. Srinda Ashab as Venukuttan’s wife is another talented actress.

With Ullahannan’s transformation and the story’s other track, the film discusses on what is the right way to handle an adolescent child falling in love. Annyamma wonders whether she is to be blamed for her child’s actions, while Ullahannan believes in trusting his daughter.

Watch Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol, the story of every home.

 

Don’t miss it

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol releases in the UAE on February 16.

+ Add to My Gulf News

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesReviews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

Also In Reviews

‘Running Shaadi’ film review

More from united arab emirates

‘Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol’ film review

‘Fences’ film review: Crafted for ages

‘The Salesman’ film review: Emotionally complex

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her