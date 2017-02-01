Mobile
‘Live by Night’ film review: Ben Affleck’s still got his directing chops

Live by Night

Crime
GN Rating

  • Language:  

    English

  • Run Time:  

    129 mins

  • Director:  

    Ben Affleck

  • Rating:  

    15

  • Cast:  

    Ben AffleckZoe SaldanaSienna MillerChris MessinaElle FanningRobert Glenister and Remo Girone
Here’s the trouble with actors directing films: they tend to cast their own characters in a forgiving light.

Ben Affleck, adapting, directing, producing and acting in Live by Night, makes an attempt at telling the larger-than-life story of Prohibition-era crime in Boston and Tampa, but sadly fails to get it just right. That’s not to say that the movie is a complete failure.

The touches of genius that saw his Argo win best picture at the Oscars (2012) are still quite apparent in Live by Night. And while the ride is fraught with bumps and delays, the pay-off is rich with miraculous moments of heroism and poignant introspection on race relations in America.

Affleck plays Joseph Coughlin, the gangster with a heart of gold, son of a policeman, who after serving in the First World War decides to never follow the righteous path again. Stuck in the gangland wars between the Irish and the Italians in Boston, Coughlin makes his dough by pulling off petty robberies and bootlegging.

The Irish and the Italians both want Coughlin to work for him, but the do-gooder does not like to kill and refuses the job. However, things get a little murky because Coughlin’s girlfriend Emma (Sienna Miller) is the Irish gang leader’s (Robert Glenister) main squeeze. Things come to a head when the mob boss finds out and almost kills the pair. Coughlin escapes and believing Emma to be dead, begins a long mourning period.

For revenge purposes, Coughlin eventually joins the Italian party and begins a successful life out of Tampa where he runs their rum business. And from a man running away from his demons, Coughlin, much against his own wishes, turns into the demon himself. He also meets a new woman, Graciela (Zoe Saldana), a Cuban.

From here on, the story takes many twists and turns, never fully exploring every theme and plot line. But it never gets predictable. Affleck packs the second half with enough incident and historical context that protects the film from falling into the trap of conventional neo-noir crime capers.

It’s a timely film because it manages to champion immigrant stories. A plot detail involving the Ku Klux Klan serves as a warning to quickly radicalising elements in the USA right now.

Performances are top notch. Affleck channels the old-timey Hollywood vibe to perfection (think Cary Grant), but the stars who truly stand out are Saldana as the Cuban champion and Chris Messina as Dion Bartolo, Coughlin’s sparky right-hand man.

What disappointed was that the film managed to turn all of its women characters, no matter how strong and independent in theory, into damsels who need Affleck’s protection and reverence. Also, Affleck’s grave character flaws are given wishy-washy excuses that ultimately paint him in a sorry light.

Watch the film for your re-affirmation in Affleck’s directing skills and a gripping story that never fails to surprise. (Our only wish now is that Affleck somehow decides to direct Batman, having prematurely given up the reins on the project.)

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesReviews

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Ben Affleck
follow this tag on MGNBen Affleck

