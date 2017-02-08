‘Lego batman Movie’ film review: The Batman movie we deserve

Lego batman Movie

The best gifts come in the smallest of packages. Because it appears that the only way DC and Warner Bros can get a critical hit now is if their characters were made of plastic bricks. Lego Batman Movie is the fun, exhilarating and irreverent Batman movie we all deserve and need, and there are more than a million reasons why.

Plumbing more than five decades of Batman history, Lego Batman Movie takes a deep, hard look at the caped crusader and forces him to mature from the adolescent-hued loner brat that we’ve come to identify the character with over the years. Because, just how much more seriously can he take himself? Batman v Superman was undeniable proof that we’ve had enough of the DC universe sending us into a dark tunnel with no light at the end. So in Lego Batman we get to poke fun at him and poke fun at him so more, until he wakes up and reassesses his life choices.

Chris McKay (famous for directing Robot Chicken, one of the best stop-motion sketch comedy TV series in existence if you ask me) and a writing team led by Seth Grahame-Smith (author of best-selling novels such as Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter) are the masterminds behind the rollicking action-comedy that caters to Batman fans of all ages.

The storyline/goal is simple. Reclaim Batman from his sorry state of affairs and return him to his silly and glorious ’60s crime-fighting world. A world where Batman (Will Arnett) is incomplete without Joker (Zach Galifianakis) and Robin (Michael Cera). And that’s where this film begins. Joker plays the jilted villain role, smarting from Batman’s refusal to accept their relationship — forged over decades of cat-and-mouse chases. “I don’t do relationships,” says Batman.

To prove that Batman is truly incomplete without the Clown Prince, the Joker (along with almost all of Gotham’s criminals) surrenders himself, turning on a cycle of events that will have Batman sit up and evaluate the true meaning of his life.

Helping him along the way are Robin/Dick Grayson, whom he unwittingly adopts; Barbara Gordon/Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), who wants to protect Gotham City without having to switch on the Bat Signal every time a criminal is set loose; and finally, Alfred Pennyworth (Ralph Fiennes), the trusty butler and surrogate father to Batman.

While recent films featuring the Dark Knight have been, well, dark and testosterone-fuelled, Lego Batman takes an inclusive approach. Not only do we get a de-sexed Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate), we also get a feminist Barbara Gordon. (When Batman calls her Batgirl at one point, she is quick to retort, ‘Does this mean I get to call you Batboy?’)

There are several moments when the movie finds indubitable joy in ripping apart all the Batman mythologies — Adam West in his cartoonish costume flashes across the screen for a few seconds, the Shark Repellent returns, enough lobster thermidors to feed a country, Alfred wearing an old Bat costume (‘I miss the ’60s’ he says), there’s a pot-shot at Suicide Squad and not once did we ever have to revisit Batman’s parents death (dodged a bullet there).

This movie is so unafraid that it even gets away with making fun of Marvel, the behemoth that’s been eating DC alive with their spate of blockbuster hits over the last few years.

In conclusion, we think it’s time to start a petition that will get McKay and his team to take care of the live-action Batman and forthcoming Justice League films. Because God help us if we have to watch Batman cry over his dead parents one more time.