‘Kaabil’ movie review: archaic and regressive

Hrithik Roshan re-defines male privilege in Kaabil, his latest revenge drama, and serves it up with a distasteful flourish.

He plays a blind dubbing artist, Rohan Bhatnagar, whose wife, played by an incredibly pretty Yami Gautam, also blind, gets brutally raped.

She’s the one who’s violated, but it’s the husband who needs consoling.

That scene ruined Kaabil’s first half for me because it was decidedly archaic and regressive.

A day later, he apologises to his battered wife, but the damage is already done.

If you can stomach such regressive content in the name of cinema, then Kaabil is for you.

But it’s not all bad. The action is top-notch and Roshan is so earnest that you give him brownie points for trying. But be sure to ignore the throbbing veins to enjoy his vengeful act fully.

Emotionally, he’s a train-wreck but he knows how to play some mean mind games. Actor Ronit Roy as the corrupt and smarmy politician Madhavrao Shellar provides good support to Roshan’s vendetta. However, some of the dialogues in Kaabil are impossibly contrived.

Another jarring note was the swift courtship between Rohan and Sukanya. They barely know each other, but a few seconds into their date, Roshan takes the liberty of calling her ‘Su’. Such overfamiliarity may be a deal-breaker for many, but Su is ready to be swept off her feet. Even dialogues such as, ‘two dark worlds, cannot light up anyone’s world’ wasn’t fair warning for these reckless, virginal lovebirds.

Then, there’s the rapist, played by a hamming-prone Rohit Roy, who sneers: “I have heard that love is blind, but didn’t know that blind people fell in love too.”

Is he kidding us? Who in today’s age speaks like that?

What redeems this drama is swift revenge ideas and Roshan’s brawn and some brains. There’s a lot of gore to be enjoyed in the second half.

Watch this if you are a fan of Roshan and you are in the mood for a love story laced with some stylised, bloody action.

Out now

Film: Kaabil

Language: Hindi

Run time: 139 minutes

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Rating: PG 15

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy

Stars: 2 out of 5