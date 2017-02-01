‘Jomonte Suviseshangal’ film review: Endearing family drama

Jomonte Suviseshangal

Satyan Anthikkad, the master storyteller of Malayalam cinema, returns with a family drama that warms up to you with its story of the bond between father and son.

The story is not new (the prodigal son turning a new leaf), yet Jomonte Suviseshangal wins your heart with its natural performances.

The film is scripted by Iqbal Kuttipuram, a UAE resident, famous for his scripts for Malayalam hits such as Meghamalar and Diamond Necklace.

Here he brings in a nice blend of humour and family emotions (without getting melodramatic) and the dialogues hit the right note.

Anchoring the story in its place are the lead players, the charismatic Dulquer Salmaan (that smile of his always bowls you over) and veteran Mukesh with his mature performance.

Vincent (Mukesh), a business tycoon of Thrissur is a widower living with his extended family of two sons and two daughters. His youngest son, Jomon (Salmaan), with his easy going attitude towards life seems to stick out like a thorn in the happy household. Jomon is yet to clear his MBA, but has no qualms about blowing his father’s money on a bike that costs a bomb. He is irresponsible and unreliable.

Bad times pull down Vincent’s business and overnight he loses his home and wealth. When the rest of his children guilt trip Vincent, Jomon steps in and takes his father with him to Tirupur. Jomon is managing a business in Tirupur with his friend (Jacob Gregory) and hopes to salvage things slowly.

Do things go as planned by Jomon?

The effective casting makes the characters relatable. And they are not all painted in black or white. Vincent, a shrewd businessman, does not hesitate to strike a deal at a funeral, but he is not a complete shark either. Having climbed up the ladder from the lowest rung, he takes his loss in his stride and from a Benz car gets to riding a bicycle with the same ease.

Jomon is that kid brother who can be annoying often, yet you can’t stop indulging him. If Jacob Gregory’s Mustaq exploited his friendship with Jomon, it does not take him long to turn over a good leaf and become Jomon’s trusted partner. Not to forget the ever faithful friend of Vincent, Raavunni.

While the story gets predictable in the second half and there seems to be a hurry to tell the tale, it’s the father-son bond that holds the film upright. Warm chemistry shared between Salmaan and Mukesh is the mainstay ere. Mukesh delivers the right measure of emotions. Salmaan keeps pace with Mukesh and is a delight to watch in every scene.

Anupama Parameswaran as Catherine and Aishwarya Rajesh as Vaidehi in their brief space deliver good performances. It’s a relief seeing Tamil actor Manobala play a role that is not his stereotypical comic self from Tamil cinema where his thin frame is always the butt of ridicule. Innocent who is a regular in Anthikaad’s films keeps the chuckles coming.

Watch Jomonte Suviseshangal with your family, a neat drama made without the frills of action and inane romantic scenes.

Don’t miss it

Jomonte Suviseshangal releases in the UAE on February 2.