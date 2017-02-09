Mobile
‘Jolly LLB2’ film review: perfectly cast but slow paced

Jolly L.L.B 2

Comedy
GN Rating

  • Language:  

    Hindi

  • Run Time:  

    150 mins

  • Director:  

    Subhash Kapoor

  • Rating:  

    PG

  • Cast:  

    Akshay Kumar
    Anu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi
Akshay Kumar’s satirical courtroom drama, Jolly LLB2, has its heart in the right place but it is as long-winded as the trials in Indian courts.

It’s a tale of a struggling small-town lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, who takes on a murder case and finds himself in the centre of an elaborate police cover-up.

The premise of fake encounters has constantly provided fodder for Bollywood gangster thrillers, but director Subhash Kapoor gives it a legal spin here. Kumar is introduced as a crafty lawyer with questionable scruples.

For a quick buck, he’s somebody who will help young students to cheat and clear their English examination with high marks.


But one of his crafty schemes backfires on him and he’s compelled to fight a case that no established lawyer dares to touch.

Despite being the underdog, Jolly forges ahead. His opponent in court is the smarmy, highly-successful lawyer, Pramod Mathur (Annu Kapoor).

The movie has been perfectly cast. Kumar as the underdog, hapless lawyer, Saurabh Shukhla as judge Tripathi and Kapoor as the flamboyant legal mind help each other along nicely.

It’s the pacing that’s a let down and there are moments when the thrilling bits of the case feels overly stretched. Perhaps, shaving off those bits would have helped.

However, one of the refreshing parts about this Hindi film is the realistic sparring between lawyers and sometimes with the judge. It isn’t gratingly melodramatic nor does it descend into buffoonery in the name of comedy.

A few twists towards the climax unravelling the mystery around the murder seem unnecessarily convoluted. But Kumar has enough star power to keep us engaged in the first half.

Shukla is in top form too as an eccentric and moody judge who blows hot and cold. Watch out for the crackling exchanges between Kapoor and Shukla.

Actress Huma Qureshi, who plays Kumar’s wife, isn’t in a well-defined role either and is reduced to a loving mother who has a penchant for Gucci creations.

Watch this if you are in the mood for a legal drama, albeit a long, arduous one.

 

Out now

Film: Jolly LLB2

Language: Hindi

Run Time: 150

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Rating: PG 13

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Huma Qureshi

GN Rating out of 5 stars: 2.5/5

