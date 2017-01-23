‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ film review: A good watch

Director Krish has chosen a historic character to mark the 100th film milestone for Telugu actor Balakrishna in Gautamiputra Satakarni.

It’s a monumental task to deal with a period drama, especially since not much is known about the person the movie is based on — 2nd century emperor Gautamiputra Satakarni — who ruled the Satavahana Empire in what is now known as Andhra Pradesh.

The director, known for the critically acclaimed Kanche in Telugu and Gabbar Is Back in Hindi, takes cinematic licence to flesh out details glorifying the king, who aims to unite India against external aggression.

The lavishly made film has spectacular settings and battle scenes involving hundreds of men, horses, elephants and chariots, with Satakarni conquering 33 small kingdoms and making those kings his vassals to emerge victorious in the mother of all battles against a confederacy of enemies including the Indo-Greek, Indo-Parthinian and Shaka ruler Nahapani (Kabir Bedi).

The king, who takes the matronymic name Gautamiputra to honour his mother Gautami (Hema Malini), also touches on the rights of women. Krish goes the extra mile to dwell on this. Satakarni is initially arrogant when dealing with his wife Vashisti (Shriya Saran) over her argument against his hunger for bloody wars. He later reveals his soft corner and gives her equal status, so much so that he declares that his son will be known as Vashistiputra Pulomavi.

Heroes from Telugu films generally suffer from megalomania and narcissism. Perhaps to satisfy this craving, Krish goes overboard to show Balakrishna as a superhero who single-handedly fights hoards of soldiers and breaches a seemingly invincible fortress by himself.

The movie has several twists and turns, with palace intrigues and machinations of the enemy. There’s also a scene where Vashisti and Satakarni mingle in disguise to find out how his subjects are living under his rule, which also gives the director a reason to include a song or two.

Overall, the film is a good watch. Krish manages to get a restrained performance from Balakrishna. Shriya looks gorgeous and for once she gets a role where she can display histrionics and not just oomph. Malini has a small but strong role as the one who shapes the destiny of her son. Bedi though looks wasted in his role as the king of Saurashtra.

Costume designer Neeta Lulla is no Bhanu Athaiya (who won the Academy Award for best costume design for 1982 film Gandhi). Hence the outfits don’t seem periodic. They look rich, but when working for a centuries-old biopic we expect the designer to have had done some research.

Chirantan Bhatt’s music is good. The song Mriganayana Bhayamelane stands out.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shriya Saran, Hema Malini, Kabir Bedi

Director: Krish

Music: Chirantan Bhatt

Run time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Rating: 3.5 out of 5