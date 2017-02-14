Mobile
‘Fences’ film review: Crafted for ages

Fences

Drama
GN Rating

  • Language:  

    English

  • Run Time:  

    140 mins

  • Director:  

    Denzel Washington

  • Rating:  

    PG 15

  • Cast:  

    Denzel Washington
    Viola Davis
    Stephen Henderson
    Mykelti Williamson
Denzel Washington delivers a leonine, devouringly powerful performance as one of American theatre’s most imposing patriarchs in Fences, a classic of contemporary dramatic literature that has finally received a respectful, often stirring, adaptation for the screen.

Washington takes on directing duties as well for a film that was adapted by playwright August Wilson before he died in 2005. As a piece of cinema, Fences doesn’t swing for the go-for-broke limits suggested by the title. Stagy, speech-y and limited mostly to a scruffy back yard of a working-class house in 1950s Pittsburgh, it often feels confined, even when Washington’s camera ventures out to a neighbourhood bar or workplace.

But the constricted atmosphere is precisely what is called for in a rich character study of a man bursting with pent-up resentment, thwarted potential and masculine pride. As the film’s ferociously charismatic protagonist Troy Maxson, Washington roars and keeps on roaring, serving up Wilson’s angry soliloquies not so much as verbal arias as alpha-male rituals of dominance and aggression. As he prowls his own postage-stamp sized piece of turf, Troy emerges as a figure every bit as mythic, contradictory and classically combative as his name suggests.

There may not have been city sanitation workers in Euripides’s time, but Wilson imbues Troy’s profession with welcome gravitas and heroic meaning. As Fences opens, Troy and his best friend Bono (Stephen Henderson) are just finishing their shift, with Troy loudly complaining that the better-paid drivers’ jobs are unavailable to African-Americans. When the two repair to Troy’s backyard to share a bottle of gin and repartee, Troy’s talk continues, escalating into an exuberant recollection of when he “stared down” death during a bout of pneumonia.

With Washington seeming to grow steadily more tipsy in real time, the sequence announces in no uncertain terms that we’re in the hands of a master storyteller — a spinner of yarns for whom narrative has become both a prison and armour against a world in which, he says later, he was born with two strikes already against him.

Part of the audience’s fascination with Troy is how swiftly he conjures dramatically competing emotions: One moment we’re sympathising with him for not getting his shot as a professional baseball player, and the next he’s running down star players by pooh-poohing the Negro Leagues. One moment he embodies the kind of strength and self-reliance for which the American working class is deservedly lionised, the next he’s cruelly stamping out the ambitions of his teenage son Cory (Jovan Adepo), who wants to play football for his high school team.

Overseeing Troy’s combustible mix of rage and remorse is his wife Rose, portrayed by Viola Davis in a magnificent performance rooted in stillness, but bursting with passion, life and — when the plot takes a devastating turn — superhuman fortitude and self-sacrifice. (Washington and Davis are reprising roles that earned each of them a Tony Award for the 2010 Broadway revival of Fences.) Other characters come and go, including Troy’s adult son by another marriage, and his brother Gabriel (Mykelti Williamson), a brain-injured war veteran whose perfunctory appearances feel more symbolically convenient than organic.

As Gabriel’s name suggests, the spectre (or promise) of heavenly reckoning is a constant presence in Fences, which among its many virtues gives the lie to this era’s facile condemnations of identity politics. In this surpassingly American story, we see how historical and structural realities inscribe themselves into our most personal traumas and triumphs. The fates and legacies that clash and enmesh themselves throughout Fences are just as much products of Oedipal psychology and personal trauma as the Middle Passage (forced movement of Africans to the New World by slave ships) and the Great Migration (movement of 6 million African-Americans out of the rural Southern United States to the urban Northeast, Midwest, and West that occurred between 1910 and 1970).

Those forces come together in the swirling vortex of Troy’s psyche in Fences, which takes the measure of its unruly main character, down to the last troublesome inch. Wilson’s writing and Washington’s generous performance allow the audience to revel in Troy’s spiky humour and brusquely delivered home truths, even while wincing at his capacity for self-deception and brutishness.

Ringing with both ancient wisdom and searing relevance, Fences feels as if it’s been crafted for the ages, and for this very minute. Like all timeless personalities, Troy is a man for our era, whether he’s coming at us in full roar or by way of a far more haunting whisper.

 

Don’t miss it!

Fences releases in the UAE on February 16.

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesReviews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

