‘Enakku Vaitha Adimaigal’ film review: A way to pass time

Enakku Vaitha Adimaigal (EVA) is not a story about finding love, but about coping with life after a break-up.

Directed by debutante Mahendran Rajamani, EVA dwells on the lives of four friends, particularly Krishna (Jai). His lover, Divya (Pranitha), has left him for another man.

Krishna contemplates suicide and he informs his close friends over the phone of his intentions.

How do they react? Are they able to stop Krishna from ending his life?

As long as you don’t take EVA seriously it’s a fun ride. EVA also does not pretend to be otherwise.

Why is a good actor like Thambi Ramaiah reduced to a joker in film after film?

Here he plays Jai’s counsellor and his mannerisms are a repeat of what we have seen in earlier films. His scenes barely provide humour.

EVA is a way to pass time. Take your friends along. There are many laugh aloud moments. Not all jokes are clean though.