‘Dangal’ film review: Riveting performances make this biopic a winner

Mahavir Singh Phogat, a fading wrestling champion and his two daughters’ steely coach, tells his nervous daughter who’s about to compete in a career-altering match: “Play such a tough game that the world will remember you for it”.

These wise words, spoken by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan gravely, rings true for viewers too. It’s a biopic that’s unlikely to be erased from your minds for a long time.

Dangal strikes gold primarily because the heavy lifting is evenly distributed among all the actors in this film.

It’s not Khan’s film alone, nor does he dominate every frame unlike other Bollywood superstars.

The highly bankable star steps back and lets his on-screen daughters shine bright.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a classic underdog tale about a villager dad who drives his daughters — Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra) to take on wrestling and become world champions.

He’s insane, yet makes complete sense when he propels his reluctant children to push themselves physically and emotionally. The scene in which the patriarchal figure chops off his daughters’ hair is gut-wrenching, but it underlines Singh’s grit to live his sporting dreams through his daughters. Teenage rebellion be damned, he must be thinking.

A few may also turn up their noses at his parenting philosophy about weighing kids down with their personal aspirations, but Khan, playing a simple villager, hooks you with his acting prowess.

Actors who play Geeta and Babita are perfectly cast.

Their resistance to their father’s bullying tendencies, their confusion at being pushed into a sport like wrestling and the rigorous training that he puts them through every morning is beautifully highlighted in Dangal. You can’t help but cheer for these underdogs from the word go.

Set in a small village in Haryana, the actors who are all chic and from major Indian metropolis’ in their real lives immerse themselves in their roles. The film plays like a manual on method acting and investing your life into the roles that you play.

Their Haryanvi accent, their body language and those wrestling techniques seem incredibly authentic.

Plus, there’s more to this film than Khan’s ballooning weight. As an actor, it may have appeased him to resemble the real-life subject, but a viewer can hardly take their eyes off the emotions that flash across his face. He takes you on a joyride as his life dips and shoots up with happiness, disappointment and helplessness.

Even grim topics such as sports like wrestling being sidelined are explored with a deft hand.

Shaikh, playing the older Geeta who brings home the gold medal in the 2010 Common Wealth Games, is a knockout performer. Her journey of growing into an independent woman with a mind of her own and taking on her father is spot on. Babita, played by Malhotra from Delhi, forms a perfect foil to Geeta.

The second half of the film is as riveting as the first half.

If I had to pick faults, then I wish Tiwari had edited out the songs that sprang up. Songs that underlined Phogat family’s determination, winning streak and their ascent to the top could have been snipped. There’s also an unwanted twist — a rivalry between a sports academy coach and Phogat — that reeked of melodrama. But that’s a just a tiny ripple in an otherwise rock-hard, sturdy biopic.

Dangal is the last major film to be rolled out in 2016 and Khan has saved the best for the last for his fans.

Out now

Film: Dangal

Cast: Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aamir Khan

Stars: 4 out of 5