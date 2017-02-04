‘Bogan’ film review: Faced-paced thriller worth your dirham

Any ideas who a ‘bogan’ is?’

In Tamil it refers to a person addicted to the pleasures of life.

And, that best defines the protagonist of Bogan, Aditya (Arvind Swamy), who belongs to an erstwhile princely family of south India. Alcohol and women are Aditya’s addictions.

So what does this bogan do for a living? He pulls off heists without even pressing a trigger. His modus operandi is unique.

Aditya has learnt an ancient Indian science of the siddhars (Shaiva saints of yore) who had the ability to swap bodies. He uses this technique and mesmerises people into committing a robbery at a bank. While he drives away with the bag of loot, it’s the employee at the jewellery store and the bank manager who are caught by police.

However, the bank manager’s son, IPS Vikram (Jayam Ravi) is not going to rest until he proves his father’s innocence. With that begins a cat-and-mouse game between Vikram and Aditya.

Vikram finds evidence enough to arrest Aditya.

Is the story of Bogan as simple as that?

Not really.

Not one to give up, Aditya swaps his body with Vikram’s. And in the guise of Vikram’s physical self, he walks out of prison. leaving the real Vikram trapped.

Now begins round two of the cat and mouse game.

Bogan’s first half is engaging. Its racy screenplay and new concept keeps you hooked.

Director Lakshman also has woven in a romantic story around IPS Vikram and Mahalakshmi (Hansika Motwani), his fiancee.

Arvind Swamy and Jayam Ravi lock horns again after Thani Oruvan. But the likeness stops there.

The story is completely different, and the two actors are challenged in the second half as they juggle between the characters of Aditya and Vikram.

Swamy’s versatility as an actor comes to the fore again. Ravi matches step with him in a brilliant performance.

Stunt scenes deserve a mention, especially one action sequence from the first half of the story, where Ravi chases a criminal. Lending good support to the story are young actors, Varun, Akshara Gowda and Nagendra Prasad as Vikram’s subordinates.

Bogan entertains, though the last seven minutes are a bit exaggerated.

And, we hear that Bogan 2 is on the cards too.

Don’t miss it

Bogan is currently showing in the UAE.