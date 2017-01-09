‘A Monster Calls’ film review: Both bleak and hopeful

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘A Monster Calls’ film review: Both bleak and hopeful

The dramatic fantasy adaptation starring Sigourney Weaver and Liam Neeson, responds to mortality with magic

Tabloid
 

What happens when your mum is dying, the kids at school are bullying you, and a pesky monster made out of bark — think Groot, only bigger and voiced by the warm, warbling timbre of Liam Neeson — keeps forcing you to listen to his weird stories?

A Monster Calls is your surprisingly touching answer.

A dark, deeply visual family drama based on the book of the same name, it takes the gut-wrenchingly ordinary — cancer, mortality, death — and douses it in the kind of fantastical storytelling that makes both kids and adults want to believe in magic.

13-year-old Conor is hanging onto hope that his terminally ill mother (Felicity Jones) may get better. A lone wolf, he has no friends, a father who lives on another continent, and a grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) who badgers him to move in with her, much to his teenaged dismay.

He also has a nightmare. A recurring one. One where his mum is hanging off a cliff and he’s helpless to save her.

Then he has a monster. Erupting impossibly from a planted tree outside Conor’s window, the looming creature has three stories to tell him, and when he’s done, he expects a combative Conor to tell him the fourth.

The story of how A Monster Calls came to be is just as significant as the story it tells. It originated in the mind of late author Siobhan Dowd, who died of terminal cancer before she could write it. Patrick Ness took over, penning the novel in her memory. Illustrator Jim Kay rendered it with stunning, gloomy imagery. (The film keeps this illustrative quality alive as the monster tells his stories through vivid animated sequences, serving as an ode to children’s literature.)

The actors do a commendable job of bringing Ness’s screenplay to life, right down to Neeson’s voice (we’ll stay spoiler-free, but keep an eye out for some framed family photos.) Newcomer Lewis MacDougall gets the most screen time as tortured Conor, though Jones strikes a chord as a young mum struggling to do her best. Weaver’s English accent feels forced and awkward, though we can’t help but love her.

The film itself dawdles at times and shines most in its more action-packed moments. It attempts to speak to both the jadedness of its adult viewers and the naivety of its younger audiences. Tasked with the unlucky job of condensing an emotional beast into a feature-length film, director J.A. Bayona paints a captivating picture. Death is inevitable, he shows us, but so is healing.

 

Don’t miss it!

A Monster Calls releases in the UAE on January 12.

More from Movies

More from Reviews

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesReviews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Reviews

‘All We Had’ film review: Overload of baggage

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to move out of your flat without hassle

How to move out of your flat without hassle