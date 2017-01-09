‘A Monster Calls’ film review: Both bleak and hopeful

What happens when your mum is dying, the kids at school are bullying you, and a pesky monster made out of bark — think Groot, only bigger and voiced by the warm, warbling timbre of Liam Neeson — keeps forcing you to listen to his weird stories?

A Monster Calls is your surprisingly touching answer.

A dark, deeply visual family drama based on the book of the same name, it takes the gut-wrenchingly ordinary — cancer, mortality, death — and douses it in the kind of fantastical storytelling that makes both kids and adults want to believe in magic.

13-year-old Conor is hanging onto hope that his terminally ill mother (Felicity Jones) may get better. A lone wolf, he has no friends, a father who lives on another continent, and a grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) who badgers him to move in with her, much to his teenaged dismay.

He also has a nightmare. A recurring one. One where his mum is hanging off a cliff and he’s helpless to save her.

Then he has a monster. Erupting impossibly from a planted tree outside Conor’s window, the looming creature has three stories to tell him, and when he’s done, he expects a combative Conor to tell him the fourth.

The story of how A Monster Calls came to be is just as significant as the story it tells. It originated in the mind of late author Siobhan Dowd, who died of terminal cancer before she could write it. Patrick Ness took over, penning the novel in her memory. Illustrator Jim Kay rendered it with stunning, gloomy imagery. (The film keeps this illustrative quality alive as the monster tells his stories through vivid animated sequences, serving as an ode to children’s literature.)

The actors do a commendable job of bringing Ness’s screenplay to life, right down to Neeson’s voice (we’ll stay spoiler-free, but keep an eye out for some framed family photos.) Newcomer Lewis MacDougall gets the most screen time as tortured Conor, though Jones strikes a chord as a young mum struggling to do her best. Weaver’s English accent feels forced and awkward, though we can’t help but love her.

The film itself dawdles at times and shines most in its more action-packed moments. It attempts to speak to both the jadedness of its adult viewers and the naivety of its younger audiences. Tasked with the unlucky job of condensing an emotional beast into a feature-length film, director J.A. Bayona paints a captivating picture. Death is inevitable, he shows us, but so is healing.

Don’t miss it!

A Monster Calls releases in the UAE on January 12.