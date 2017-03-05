Will ‘Beauty and the Beast’ be banned in Russia?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Will ‘Beauty and the Beast’ be banned in Russia?

The film allegedly contravenes a 2013 law that prohibits ‘gay propaganda’ aimed at children

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The Russian government is coming under pressure to ban Disney’s live-action movie Beauty and the Beast for allegedly contravening a 2013 law that prohibits “gay propaganda” aimed at children.

In Bill Condon’s film, LeFou (Josh Gad) has a crush on Gaston (Luke Evans). Condon told Attitude magazine that LeFou’s role is groundbreaking.

Vitaly Milonov, a lawmaker with the governing United Russia party, has urged Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky to view the movie before its March 16 release to check if it complies with the Russian law, and to ban it if he finds “elements of propaganda of homosexuality”, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Medinsky responded by saying: “As soon as we get a copy of the film with relevant paperwork for distribution, we will consider it according to the law.”

Gad’s character has sparked controversy in the US as well. A movie theatre in Alabama announced earlier this week that it would not screen Beauty and the Beast because of the inclusion of a gay character.

While speaking to Variety about being Disney’s first openly gay character, Gad said: “As subtle as it is, I do think it’s going to be effective and I do think it’s important.”

More from News

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

‘Deadpool 2’ teaser lampoons Logan and Superman

Leisure Gallery

Japan’s mouthwatering fake food

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza