Viola Davis and Julia Roberts in ‘Small Great Things’
Actresses Viola Davis and Julia Roberts are set to star in a movie version of Jodi Picoult’s novel Small Great Things.
La La Land producer Marc Platt is on board through his Marc Platt Prods, along with Adam Siegel.
Small Great Things revolves around a delivery nurse who takes care of newborns at a Connecticut hospital who’s ordered not to touch the baby of a white supremacist couple. When the baby dies in her care, she’s taken to court by the couple.