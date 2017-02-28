Mobile
UAE theatre course invests in Arab actors

The initiative kicked off on February 26 as part of Abu Dhabi Festival

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

A three-week intensive theatre training course titled the UAE Theatre Circle kicked off on February 26, and will run until March 16. The course, now in its second edition as part of Abu Dhabi Festival, aims to mentor young Emirati and Arab actors in improvisation, voice, movement and character development.

The UAE Theatre Circle, hosted by twofour54’s Creative Lab and developed by the Abu Dhabi Music and Art Foundation (ADMAF), is this year led by theatre practitioners Habib Ghuloom Al Attar, Abeer Wakil and Mahmoud Abu Al Abbas.

Abu Dhabi Festival, which features various film screenings, live performances and exhibitions, runs until March 31. For more, visit abudhabifestival.ae.

