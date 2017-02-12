Tom Holland and Chris Pratt in ‘Infinity War’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt in ‘Infinity War’

‘Iron Man’ actor Robert Downey Jr confirmed the news via Facebook Live

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Actors Tom Holland and Chris Pratt will appear in Avengers: Infinity War, Robert Downey Jr has confirmed.

Downey Jr took a break from filming the movie, to reveal the two actors’ presence in the superhero film, via a special video.

In a Facebook Live video filmed by Holland on the Avengers: Infinity War set, Downey Jr confirmed the news, reports variety.com.

Turning the camera around, Holland reveals himself to be on the movie’s set and covered in motion picture dots (for his mask, which moves with the motion of Holland’s facial expressions).

Later in the video, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt joined Downey Jr, also confirming his role in the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is set for worldwide release on May 4, 2018.

More from News

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

5 Baftas for Hollywood musical La La Land

Leisure Gallery

Beyonce performs at Grammys with baby bump

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone