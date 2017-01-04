Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman honoured at Palm Springs film festival

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman were among the actors honoured at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Monday night as the 2017 awards season began.

Oscar-winner Hanks received the Icon Award for his portrayal in drama Sully of pilot Captain Chesley Sullenberger, who in 2009 carried out a successful emergency plane landing in the Hudson River.

Kidman took the International Star Award for Lion, in which she plays an Australian woman who adopts an Indian child.

Also honoured at the festival’s Film Awards Gala were Andrew Garfield with the Spotlight Award for his role in Mel Gibson’s war drama Hacksaw Ridge and Natalie Portman who received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie.

Manchester by the Sea actor Casey Affleck took the Desert Palm Achievement Award.

Arrival actress Amy Adams was given the Chairman’s Award, Annette Bening was honoured with the Career Achievement Award and Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali took the honours in the Breakthrough Performance category.

Picking up the Vanguard Award, which went to musical La La Land, actor Ryan Gosling paid tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds.

The 84-year-old Singin’ in the Rain star died last week, a day after the death of her Star Wars actress daughter Carrie Fisher.

“We watched Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration and [she was] truly an unparalleled talent, so thank you to her for all that inspiration,” Gosling said.