Sushmita Sen in Dubai to promote local property

The former Miss Universe launches affordable housing in Dubai as she becomes the face of Danube Group

  • Former Miss Universe Ms Sushmita Sen during a Dnube press conference at The Grand Hyatt, Dubai. Photo: A.K KalImage Credit:
Tabloid
 

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who created history by becoming the first Indian woman to bring home the crown in 1994, felt she was paying it forward when she became the pageant judge last month in Philippines.

“Life came full circle when I went back to Philippines... It was like winning the crown and then paying it forward as a judge. In a way, I had a hand in changing someone’s life,” said Sen at a press conference in Dubai to promote the property, Miraclz By Danube, on February 8.

Sen is the new face of the local property developer known for their affordable housing projects.

“I don’t treat Danube as just a brand endorsement. Their values and ethos are a part of my own existence,” said Sen, adding that its founder and chairman was self-made just like her and that resilient streak appealed to her. Her face is now splashed across billboards in the city.

“I got calls saying that Shaikh Zayed Road is smiling,” said Sen with a laugh, alluding to her advertisement.

Sen is one of the most iconic cultural exports from India. Her profound answer in the Miss Universe contest about the essence of being a woman changed her life overnight, bringing her instant glory and fame.

“I have led an interesting life. I became a mum [single mother to two adopted girls] at 24. And if you remember, I had an answer to what the essence of being a woman was, but it’s in the last 23 years that I have learnt what that answer means,” said Sen, adding that she has always lived life on her own terms and isn’t a fan of toeing the conventional yardsticks of success.

The admiration wasn’t one-sided.

“She’s so charming and graceful. We have wanted her as our brand ambassador for a long time,” said Rizwan Sajan, the founder and chairman of Danube Group.

Read the full interview in tabloid! soon.

