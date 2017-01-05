Sonakshi Sinha: ‘Noor’ character very likeable
Sonakshi Sinha will play a journalist in Noor, and the actress says her character is very relatable.
Sunhil Sippy directs the film, which is an adaptation of Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me!.
The actress, daughter of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, says the setting has been changed to Mumbai.
“The film is based on that book but we have changed it to Mumbai setting... I feel every girl, in fact, some boys will be able to relate to it in some way or the other. It is a likeable and relatable character,” said Sinha.
“Honestly, I didn’t have to prepare for the role because I feel it is me,” she added.
Noor is expected to release on April 21 in India.