Sonakshi Sinha: ‘Noor’ character very likeable

The actress plays a journalist in the movie

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha during Dr Batra`s Positive Health Awards 2016, in Mumbai, on Nov 23, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Sonakshi Sinha will play a journalist in Noor, and the actress says her character is very relatable.

Sunhil Sippy directs the film, which is an adaptation of Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me!.

The actress, daughter of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, says the setting has been changed to Mumbai.

“The film is based on that book but we have changed it to Mumbai setting... I feel every girl, in fact, some boys will be able to relate to it in some way or the other. It is a likeable and relatable character,” said Sinha.

“Honestly, I didn’t have to prepare for the role because I feel it is me,” she added.

Noor is expected to release on April 21 in India.

More from News

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

