SAG Awards 2017: Complete list of winners

Biographical comedy-drama ‘Hidden Figures’ landed the top prize, seen as a major bellwether for the Oscars

Here is the complete list of winners at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards:

Movies

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: Hidden Figures

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Emma Stone, La La Land

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Viola Davis, Fences

Lifetime Achievement

Lily Tomlin

TV

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series: Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Shameless (Showtime)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Stunt Ensembles

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture: Hacksaw Ridge

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series: Game of Thrones (HBO)

