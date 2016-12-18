Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ launches to more than $71 million

Spin-off is expected to finish the weekend in the range of $140 million to $150 million, making it the second-best all-time December opening

Image Credit: ©Lucasfilm LFL 2016
Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones)
Tabloid
 

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story launched spectacularly at the box office on Friday, bringing in an estimated $71.1 million (Dh261.1 million) in more than 4,100 theatres.

The film is expected to finish the weekend in the range of $140 million to $150 million, making it the second-best all-time December opening, behind last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rogue One, which stars Felicity Jones as heroine Jyn Erso, is the first in the recently revived Star Wars series to be billed as a stand-alone spin-off set in the same galaxy far, far away but outside the central saga of the Luke Skywalker family. Reports of extensive reshoots on the film apparently had no effect on audiences, which gave the film an A in CinemaScore’s exit poll.

A mixture of heist picture and war film, Rogue One also features Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Donnie Yen, Ben Mendelsohn and Mads Mikkelsen.

The weekend’s other wide release, Collateral Beauty, a grief-flavoured drama starring Will Smith, got off to a disappointing start, bringing in an estimated $2.4 million Friday on more than 3,000 screens

Even a sparkling supporting cast including Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Edward Norton, Naomie Harris and Kate Winslet did not prevent Collateral Beauty from being the worst wide-release opening in Smith’s career.

Despite negative reviews (as of Saturday morning, the film was at 14 per cent on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregation site), the scant audiences who did turn up were impressed, giving the film an A minus on CinemaScore.

Opening solidly in limited release in New York and Los Angeles was Fences, the adaptation of August Wilson’s play starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reprising their 2010 Tony Award-winning roles. The film, which was directed by Washington, posted an estimated $41,000 Friday on its way to a weekend estimate of $120,000.

The response to Fences was likely boosted by several nominations this week from both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild awards.

Another heavily favoured film in this year’s awards season, Damien Chazelle’s modern update of the movie musical La La Land, brought in an estimated $1.36 million Friday in only 200 theatres. The film is expected to take in more than an estimated $5.6 million by the end of the weekend.

More from News

tags from this story

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

A botched trailer reveals Tom Cruise’s talent

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed