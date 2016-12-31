‘Rangoon’ trailer to release on January 6
The makers of Rangoon will release a trailer for the war drama, starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, on January 6.
Indian National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s period drama is set in the 1940s amidst India’s independence struggle and will include some historic references.
The trailer release date was announced through a statement on Saturday.
Everything about the film has been kept under wraps. But Kapoor’s look as an army officer got leaked during the shoot.
Ranaut’s role as Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s stuntwoman, is also out. The poster of the film within the film shows Ranaut in a black outfit wielding a whip. The movie poster is that of a Navroz Talkies production titled Toofan Ki Beti.
Rangoon — backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj — is slated to release on February 23, 2017.