Playwright who inspired ‘Moonlight’ wins PEN award

Tarell Alvin McCraney received an award for best mid-career playwright

Image Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP
Tarell Alvin McCraney arrives at the 48th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

The playwright who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie Moonlight has won a prize from PEN America, the literary and human rights organisation.

Tarell Alvin McCraney received an award for best mid-career playwright, PEN announced on Wednesday. McCraney’s In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue is the basis for the acclaimed movie drama, which is up for eight nominations at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. McCraney is also known for his acclaimed The Brother/Sister trilogy.

Suzan-Lori Parks, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for her play Topdog/Underdog, received a PEN award for Master American Dramatist. Thomas Bradshaw, whose works include Burning and The Bereaved, was named best emerging playwright.

Other honours included the PEN/John Kenneth Galbraith Award for Nonfiction, given to Matthew Desmond for Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City. The Bosnian-born Aleksandar Hemon won the Jean Stein Grant for Literary Oral History, for How Did You Get Here?: Tales of Displacement.

Named for the author of Edie and other oral histories, the Stein grant is a $10,000 (Dh36,720) award “for an unpublished literary work of nonfiction that uses oral history to illuminate an event, individual, place or movement.”

The PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports Writing went to Joe Nocera and Ben Strauss for Indentured: The Inside Story of the Rebellion Against the NCAA.

British author Helen Oyeyemi’s What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours won the PEN Open Book Award for “an exceptional book-length work of literature by an author of colour.”

“As global and national political discourse turn toward exclusion, PEN America continues to uphold the humanities’ place in fostering coherent dialogue,” the organisation’s president, Andrew Solomon, said in a statement. “Many of this year’s honoured books explore the social themes that are at the surface of our nation’s consciousness.”

A dozen emerging writers received $2,000 prizes for outstanding debut short stories, including Angela Ajayi for Galina, Amber Caron for The Handler and Emily Chammah for Tell Me, Please.

