Pedro Almodovar to head Cannes film festival jury

The Oscar-winning writer and director has had five of his movies shown in competition at the festival

Image Credit: AFP
Pedro Almodovar
Tabloid
 

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year’s Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organisers said on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning writer and director, whose works include Julieta, Bad Education and All About My Mother, has had five of his movies shown in competition at the festival.

Almodovar, 67, said he was “grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed”. Further jury members for the 70th edition of the festival, which will run from May 17 to May 28, will be announced in April.

“The Festival de Cannes is delighted to welcome a unique and hugely popular artist. His works have already carved out an eternal niche in the history of film,” festival organisers said in a statement.

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews
the cannes festival

