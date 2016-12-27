Party with Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam

It’s not all work and no play for Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, who are in Dubai on January 7 to promote their romance Kaabil.

After an intense day of interviews with the local press in the afternoon, the couple will head to Boudoir Dubai at Dubai Marine Resort in Jumeirah to interact with their fans later that night. The party is expected to go on until 3am.

Tickets cost Dh250 (couples) and Dh200 (singles). For details, contact 050-3757377 or 04-3455995.

Recently, Roshan had commented about the clash of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees with Kaabil, his romance in which he plays a blind man on a mission to destory all those who hurt his partner, played by Gautam. Both films are scheduled to release in India on January 25.

“It’s not illegal or unethical so its fine. But it is sad and quite an eye opener that although Hollywood and Bollywood share the same calendar but you will never see Batman movies clashing with Superman films or Lord of the Rings clashing with Harry Potter. They manage their calendars so well that two movies will never clash. They are aware that that is best for the industry, because when two films clash. the returns for the industry fall a lot,” said Roshan in a press statement.

“Hopefully, both films will do well, but on the whole, it will be a loss of about 100 crores for the industry as compared to both films releasing individually. My father understands that and he was sad about that, and he thinks that it could have been managed in a better way, but we completely understand that Raees was in the waiting for far too long. My wish is that when both films do well, Shah Rukh, Farhan [Akhtar], dad , myself and everyone will pop champagne and celebrate for each other,” he said.

Kaabil, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, will release in the UAE on January 26.