‘Padmavati’ painter death: Compensation demanded

Union leader says safety rules are not followed when constructing sets

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union have demanded compensation for the family of a painter who died last week on the set of Padmavati, directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai.

Union General Secretary Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav has said the union will issue a notice to Bhansali and seek damages at the earliest.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali should give death compensation as soon as possible. We even urge Film City authorities not to allow construction of sets or shooting without safety measures,” he said.

“We would want them at least to provide ambulances or provide us a place where we could necessitate this facility from our union,” Shrivastav said in a statement.

“The safety rules and norms are not followed or taken care of while constructing huge sets and thus such accidents occur. We will soon send a notice to the production house,” he added.

The accident happened on the sets of Padmavati at Film City in Goregaon on December 23.

Shrivastav said: “These days, producers and directors of big productions spend considerably, but do not take care of workers who toil hard. Just like an actor is taken care of on the sets, there should be a facility of ambulance, safety belt and safety cap and other safety measures taken for the benefit of the workers who toil on the sets.”

“These safety measures should not only be applicable to stars but the entire unit connected to the particular film.”

The painter, Mukesh Dakia, suffered a head injury and was declared dead at the hospital. The Aarey Colony police station has registered a complaint and the investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, the film’s lead actress, expressed grief over the worker’s demise. “Shocked and saddened by the news... May his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family,” she tweeted.

More from News

Deepika Padukone
