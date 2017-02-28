Oscars mix-up: Accounting firm apologises

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oscars mix-up: Accounting firm apologises

PricewaterhouseCoopers employee handed the wrong envelope to presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty leading to best picture award flub

Image Credit: REUTERS
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was winner.
Tabloid
 

A partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers has been identified as the culprit for a mix-up in the final moments of the Oscars that saw best picture awarded to the wrong movie.

Brian Cullinan handed the wrong envelope to presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, leading them to call the evening’s top prize for La La Land rather than the real winner, Moonlight, according to reports citing the firm and other unnamed sources.

Cullinan had posted a backstage photo of actress Emma Stone on Twitter just moments before the error, according to several reports, and had reportedly been tweeting frequently all night. By Monday afternoon, the photos had been taken down.

Cullinan, one of two PwC partners charged with holding the envelopes, mistakenly gave Beatty a duplicate copy of Stone’s best actress win for La La Land.

The 79-year-old Beatty handed the envelope to Dunaway, his co-star 50 years ago in Bonnie and Clyde, and she mistakenly blurted out La La Land.

Two of the musical’s producers had already given acceptance speeches by the time the third, Jordan Horowitz, realised the mistake.

Cullinan hasn’t spoken openly about the error but PwC was quick to circulate an apology vowing to investigate what had gone wrong.

Cullinan and his colleague Martha Ruiz, who have personally handled the Oscars in recent years, recently explained in an interview that two sets of envelopes are on site during the event.

“We stand on opposite sides of the stage, right off-screen, for the entire evening, and we each hand the respective envelope to the presenter,” Cullinan said in the interview published on medium.com.

“It doesn’t sound very complicated, but you have to make sure you’re giving the presenter the right envelope.”

After Ruiz furnished presenter Leonardo DiCaprio with Stone’s best actress envelope, Cullinan was supposed to ditch his duplicate but mistakenly gave it to Beatty in the place of the best picture envelope.

Tim Ryan, PwC’s US chairman, told trade magazine Variety he had spoken at length to Cullinan, who was stage left throughout the evening.

“He is very upset about this mistake. And it is also my mistake, our mistake and we all feel very bad,” Ryan was quoted as saying.

More from News

tags from this story

Leonardo DiCaprio
follow this tag on MGNLeonardo DiCaprio
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Leonardo DiCaprio
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Railroad in ‘La La Land’ chugging back to life

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays