Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ shows producer who’s still alive

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ shows producer who’s still alive

The image of producer Jan Chapman was mistakenly shown in a tribute for Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer

Image Credit: AP
Jan Chapman
Tabloid
 

An Australian film producer has a message for those who noticed her in the in memoriam montage in the Academy Awards on Sunday night: She is alive and well.

The image of the producer, Jan Chapman, was mistakenly shown in the segment, which honours members of the movie industry who have died, in a tribute for Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer. Patterson, who had been nominated for an Oscar four times, died in October. Chapman is not dead.

It was the first flub of the night and was overshadowed at the end of the show when La La Land, and not Moonlight, was incorrectly announced as the winner for best picture.

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson,” Chapman told Variety in an email. “I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up.”

She added, “I am alive and well and an active producer.”

Chapman and Patterson worked together on several movies, including the 1993 film The Piano. Patterson received an Oscar nomination for best costume design for that movie and another a few years later for The Portrait of a Lady, which starred Nicole Kidman.

After Patterson died, the Herald Sun newspaper in Australia quoted Kidman as saying, “She’s not here anymore but she lives on through those beautiful clothes and images.”

More from News

tags from this story

Nicole Kidman
follow this tag on MGNNicole Kidman
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Nicole Kidman
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In News

Railroad in ‘La La Land’ chugging back to life

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays