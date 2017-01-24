Oscars 2017: Where to watch in the UAE

The Oscars will air in the UAE on February 27 at 5.30am on OSN Movies Festival HD. But coverage will begin from 2am on E! Entertainment with its Live from the Red Carpet and Fashion Police coverage.

Hollywood’s biggest night this year will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

To celebrate the Oscars, OSN has also kicked off a month-long special, with a line-up of Oscar-winning and nominated movies showing all through February — best picture winner Spotlight, best director winner The Revenant to the multiple award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road.

If you can’t be bothered to stay up, the main Oscar awards show will be repeated on February 27 at 8pm and 11.30pm on OSN Movies Festival HD and OSN Play.