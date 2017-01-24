Mobile
Oscars 2017: Nominees in main category

The 89th Academy Awards will be handed out on February 26 in Hollywood

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, to be handed out on February 26 in Hollywood:

 

Best picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

 

Best director

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

 

Best actor

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

 

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

 

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

 

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

 

Best foreign language film

“Land of Mine” (Denmark)

“A Man Called Ove” (Sweden)

“The Salesman” (Iran)

“Tanna” (Australia)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany)

 

Best animated feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

 

Don’t miss it!

The Oscars will air in the UAE on February 27 at 5.30am on OSN Movies Festival HD. Coverage will begin from 2am on E! Entertainment with its Live from the Red Carpet and Fashion Police coverage. The awards show will be repeated at 8pm and 11.30pm on OSN Movies Festival HD and OSN Play.

