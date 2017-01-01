Nigel Farage might get his own film

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nigel Farage might get his own film

Warner Bros chiefs in talks with millionaire former Ukip leader about making film about Leave.EU campaign

Image Credit: REUTERS
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives at Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Tabloid
 

The Hollywood filmmaker behind Harry Potter and Batman has its sights set on a new celluloid hero. Step forward, Nigel Farage.

Warner Bros, the studio responsible for such blockbusters as Man of Steel and Gravity, is said to be keen to make a film about the former Ukip leader. The entertainment giant is in talks on a project dramatising Farage’s mission to take Britain out of the European Union. One of the world’s most successful film studios, Warner Bros is in touch with Arron Banks, the insurance millionaire who funded Leave.EU, to discuss a film based on his diary of the successful campaign.

Andy Wigmore, a spokesman for Banks, said: “We have had some very serious Hollywood people in touch with us who are going to buy the rights to the book. They want to buy the option on it.”

Producers from Warner Bros, which is also behind the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, are hoping to meet Farage and Banks when the pair visit the US for the inauguration of Donald Trump this month.

Banks’s diary, entitled The Bad Boys of Brexit, which charts the highs and lows of the campaign, has proved an unexpected hit in bookshops.

Wigmore said that while the producers “have done a bit of research effectively that book is like a screenplay so half the work has been done for them”.

Any cash made from the film would go to charity, Wigmore said. “It is not like it is something we would personally benefit from. The Bad Boys of Brexit: the film. It is a comedy.”

The book details how Banks ran the Leave.EU campaign with the help of Wigmore, his key aide, and Gerry Gunster, an American polling expert. The trio worked closely with Farage, persuading him to take part in the famous Battle of the Thames when a flotilla of pro-Leave fishing boats was assailed by one carrying Bob Geldof, the Boomtown Rats singer. Less successful ventures included a failed BBop concert, which was due to feature members of pop band Bucks Fizz and an Elvis impersonator.

Wigmore also disclosed the photograph of Farage with Trump in his apartment has made £200,000 (Dh905,953) in the sale of its rights to media outlets. He said the money will be split between two US and UK veterans’ charities.

Newspapers and websites that have used the photo have had to pay a licensing fee of £450. “It has been used everywhere,” Wigmore said.

It emerged last week that Farage will fly to the US this month ahead of the inauguration on January 20 at the invitation of Phil Bryant, the Mississippi governor who introduced him to Trump before the election. Farage is expected to celebrate the inauguration alongside a string of hand-picked guests and will take a seat on the inaugural platform to watch the swearing-in ceremony. He will also attend a glitzy lunch, take part in the inaugural parade, attend the ball, galas and other events.

The presence of Farage at the inauguration is likely to frustrate Downing Street because so far Theresa May, the Prime Minister, has yet to meet Trump.

More from News

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ makes Rs2.2b in India

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays