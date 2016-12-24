‘MS Dhoni’ and ‘Sarabjit’ in Oscars longlist

Indian biopics MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sarbjit have made it to the long list of 336 feature films eligible for the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list of films in contention for the best picture Oscar on Wednesday, reported Entertainment Weekly.

To make it to the 2016 Academy Awards list, feature films must have played in a commercial theatre in Los Angeles County between January 1 and December 31 for at least seven consecutive days.

They must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format, and must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

Apart from the Sushant Singh Rajput and Randeep Hooda films, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair’s directorial venture Queen of Katwe is also part of the list.

Starring Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo and newcomer Madina Nalwangas, the film is based on real-life events and chronicles the inspiring story of an underdog from the streets of rural Uganda.

The list also include awards season favourites La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Silence, Arrival, and Hacksaw Ridge.

Superhero movies Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Captain America: Civil War, and X-Men: Apocalypse also made the cut.