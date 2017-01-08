Mobile
‘Moonlight’ named best picture by National Society of Film Critics

Barry Jenkins wins best director award for the coming-of-age tale

Image Credit: Supplied
Alex R. Hibbert and Jaden Piner in Moonlight.
Tabloid
 

The National Society of Film Critics has voted Moonlight the best picture of 2016.

Society members who gathered on Saturday at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York also gave Barry Jenkins the best director award for the film.

The movie is a coming-of-age tale about a young, gay, black kid growing up in a poor, drug-ridden neighbourhood of Miami.

The critics also passed out best acting awards to Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea and Isabelle Huppert for both Elle and Things to Come.

Best supporting actor and actress are Mahershala Ali in Moonlight and Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea.

