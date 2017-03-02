Mobile
‘Moonlight’ heads back into theatres

Oscar-winner will play in about 1,500 US theatres this weekend

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Barry Jenkins, foreground left, and the cast accept the award for best picture for 'Moonlight' at the Oscars.
Best-picture winner Moonlight is heading back into theatres in what will be its widest release yet.

Its distributor, A24, said the film will play in about 1,500 US theatres this weekend. Moonlight first opened in late October, and while it played in 585 theatres last weekend, it’s out on DVD and digital rental.

The film’s long release never surpassed 1,104 screens. By comparison, most major wide-release films open on 3,000 or more screens.

Moonlight has thus far grossed $22.3 million (Dh81 million) in US release. That makes the film, made for just $1.5 million, one of the lowest grossing best-picture winners ever. The lowest is 2009’s The Hurt Locker, which made $17 million, or about $19.4 million in today’s dollars.

