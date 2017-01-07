Michael Keaton wins best actor for ‘The Founder’
Actors Michael Keaton, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have won the acting awards at this year’s Capri Hollywood International Film Festival.
Keaton and Garfield shared the festival’s best actor award.
Keaton was honoured for his portrayal of McDonald’s owner Ray Kroc in the biopic The Founder, while Garfield won for playing Second World War pacifist hero Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge, reports Variety.
Stone was honoured for her portrayal of a struggling actress in the musical drama La La Land.
Garfield and Stone have received Golden Globe and SAG nominations for their roles. The Capri award is the first recognition that Keaton has received for his work in The Founder, directed by John Lee Hancock.