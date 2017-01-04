Michael Keaton plays McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc in new film
Actor Michael Keaton will star in upcoming film The Founder as Ray Kroc, founder of fast food chain McDonald’s.
The film will release in the UAE on January 5.
The Founder has been directed by John Lee Hancock and written by Robert Siegel.
It tells the real-life story of Kroc, who transformed McDonald’s from a San Bernardino hamburger stand into a global empire with more than 35,000 locations around the world.
“Before this, I knew there was a Ray Kroc but if someone asked, I’d probably have offered the generic response that he started McDonald’s. I didn’t know there were McDonald’s brothers and 90 per cent of the population doesn’t know that. I have tried to put this as succinctly as I could,” said Keaton
The film also features actress Laura Dern as Kroc’s wife.