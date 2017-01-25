Meryl Streep breaks her own Oscar record

Actress Meryl Streep

Streep received a lead actress nomination on Tuesday for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins. This is the 20th nomination for Streep, adding to her tally of most acting Oscar nominations for a single person. Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson follow with 12 nominations each.

Streep was first nominated in 1979 in the supporting actress category for her performance in The Deer Hunter. Her 20 nominations include 16 for actress in a leading role and four for supporting actress.

Streep was last nominated in 2015 for Into the Woods. Her nominations have lead to three wins: supporting actress in 1980, lead actress in 1983 and lead actress again in 2012.

Streep, of course, was most recently honoured at the Golden Globes, where she gave a political, provocative speech in accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.