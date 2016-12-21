Mobile
Meet the tough ‘Dangal’ girls wrestling their way to fame

Acting hopefuls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh play the daughter of Aamir Khan in the sports biopic

Tabloid
 

How many girls would power through the pain of a rib fracture and muscle tear, only to continue with their jobs?

Say hello to Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh who wouldn’t let injuries come in their way of their debut film, Dangal.

They play wrestlers from Harayana in the sports biopic starring Aamir Khan,

“They didn’t tell us because they feared that we will change them and put someone else in their roles. Only months later, we found out that they were doing fight practice every day,” said Khan, shaking his head in sheer wonder and reluctant respect at their madness.

But their fears weren’t unfounded because it’s not often that you get such a plum acting offer.

The girls made it only after five rounds of rigorous auditions that saw 1,500 hopefuls apply for the same role. Shaikh plays Geeta Phogat and Malhotra plays Babita Kumar, the sisters from Harayana in the Northern Indian state who scooped the 2010 Commonwealth Games and won the gold and silver medals for their country. While they play sisters in Dangal, they became thick friends during the tedious acting trials.

“We used to go together for the auditions. So when Kiran and AK [Aamir Khan] came to us and told us that we were selected to play Geeta and Babita, they had no expressions on their face. No pastry or sweets, as if it’s a daily occurrence,” recalled Malhotra at a press junket in Dubai recently.

It was clear that they enjoyed great comfort with their lead actor Khan. Months of proximity, rehearsals and wrestling practice was a good catalyst to bonding. Malhotra had no qualms about calling her mentor Khan a giant teddy bear, during his heaviest phase at 98 kgs.

“They used to bully me and not the other way around,” said Khan, when the young girls were asked if they were intimidated by acting alongside one of Bollywood’s greatest talents.

“But seriously, I wondered if the girls would give up in the first few weeks because the workshops, the wrestling practices and learning Haryanvi was intense and long hours went into it,” said Khan.

He needn’t have worried. They were determined to last through the testing times.

Shaikh was even on the verge of giving up her acting ambition and was considering pursuing photography due to the rejections she faced. But all that is history now.

The two also chopped their hair to lend credibility to their parts. Apparently, it’s more pragmatic for wrestlers to sport short hair as pins are not allowed and long hair can prove to be an encumbrance in a wrestling match.

“I didn’t like my hair that much,” joked Malhotra from Delhi. Their wish now?

“I hope for our second film we get so much time to prepare for our roles as we did in Dangal,” said Shaikh.

So what did they do with their first paycheck?

“We shopped and blew it up happily,” said Shaikh.

 

 

Don’t miss it

Dangal is out in the UAE on December 22.

